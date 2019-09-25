Baker is taking time to gather needed facts

Thank you, Governor Baker, for your moratorium on electric cigarettes and vaping products (“Baker bans vaping sales for 4 months,” Page A1, Sept. 25). For months now we have had to endure almost daily full-page ads in the Globe by e-cigarette manufacturer Juul trying to convince us that they are the good guys. Meanwhile, many are getting sick, and even dying, in causes that point to vaping. The governor is correct: Give public health experts four months to find the facts. Lives are at stake. Factual information is what is needed, not propaganda.

Richard DeSorgher

Mashpee

Ban will hurt more than it will help

Governor Baker’s vaping ban is a fear- and politically driven response not backed by data, and could have serious public health consequences. The ban on THC-devices appears to be motivated by a Centers for Disease Control report that “most” vaping-related lung injury cases reported a history of vaping THC. What the CDC report doesn’t tell you is that these numbers come from a New England Journal of Medicine report on a sample of 53 patients in Illinois and Wisconsin. In truth, we don’t know the cause of these injuries, and there remains no single product or additive linked to all cases. And yet, medical marijuana patients who rely on vape oil to ease their pain will now be forced to live with pain or use unfamiliar and less effective methods like ingesting or smoking cannabis.

Four months can mean a lifetime for some cancer patients, who may now struggle to find relief in their remaining months. The ban could have disastrous effects on small-business owners in the still burgeoning marijuana economy, and smokers who rely on vaping to curb their addiction will revert back to easily accessible cigarettes. THC and nicotine vapers will turn to black-market cartridges with no information on product additives, increasing risk of injury. The vaping-induced outbreak of lung injury is no joke, but the Baker ban will cause more harm than it will help.

Alyssa Harlow

Cambridge

The writer is a PhD candidate in epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health.

A timely response

Governor Baker’s ban is especially timely in light of a recently published article from the Journal of Clinical Investigation. This paper showed the solvents involved in vaping (particularly propylene glycol and glycerin) caused marked impairment in the ability of lung macrophages, the front-line immune cells in our lungs, to respond well to infectious challenges and increased the damage to the lung caused by viral infections. This effect was independent of nicotine. Much of the early epidemiologic evidence with marijuana vaping epidemic of lung problems has also suggest the “vape juice” was more likely the culprit than marijuana, though that is not yet proven. Governor Baker is to be congratulated for his rapid response to this evolving public health threat.

Dr. George Deering

Brewster

A public health crisis demands decisive action

Re “Baker bans vaping sales for 4 months”: Stopping a public health crisis sometimes demands decisive action. Amid the 1854 cholera outbreak in Soho England, Dr. John Snow removed the handle of the water pump that was the source of the contaminated water. Despite the urgent threat of cholera to the population, this was a politically controversial move. Ironically, to accept Snow’s epidemiology would have meant 19th-century politicians acknowledging the unpleasant truth — the fecal-oral route of disease transmission for cholera, and the inadequacy of the city’s public water supply.

Governor Baker’s decisive action to ban sales of vaping devices in Massachusetts amid an outbreak of pulmonary illnesses is a courageous and definitive action to stop an epidemic at its source. The unpleasant truth is that vaping can cause lethal consequences in vulnerable patients; as a primary care doctor, I observe that vaping stimulates a range of pulmonary illnesses for susceptible people. While each puzzle piece of our scientific understanding falls into place, Governor Baker’s ban on vaping products at this pivotal moment will be remembered by history as another bold action for public health.

Dr. Mary Louise C. Ashur

Milton