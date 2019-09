As an African-American who grew up in New York City, I’m amazed that an enlightened college like Emerson would showcase a show like “Friends,” a 1990s TV series set in a Manhattan coffee shop patronized by what looks like a “white only” clientele in the center of the city (“At Emerson College, a real perk for fans of TV series ‘Friends,’ ” Names, Sept. 20). I guess people of color didn’t drink coffee until 2009.

Charles Stevens