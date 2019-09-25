Jeff Jacoby’s “Our forgotten mountain of debt” (Ideas, Sept 22) is a passionate critique of fiscal irresponsibility. But he fails to deal with the income side of the ledger. Where is the critique of the tax reduction flimflam sold to the American people, first by Ronald Reagan, then by George W. Bush, and recently by Donald Trump? Trickle-down has failed to benefit ordinary Americans three times, but it will most definitely trickle down to future generations with the reduced governmental services implicit in Jacoby’s column. Providing needed governmental services while balancing budgets requires attention to both sides of the ledger.

John E. Hill