As a psychiatric colleague of Adam Stern’s, I applaud the Globe highlighting the flexibility and authenticity he has been bringing to his work with patients since his serious cancer diagnosis (“Physician, reveal thyself,” Page A1, Sept. 22). But the article distorts current and past psychoanalytic practice by portraying a century’s old fallacy that psychoanalytic therapy is all about the therapist being an anonymous blank screen to their patients. It is well documented that Freud himself was warm and generous with his patients. And since at least the 1960s, the field has focused on how the therapist can be aware of the feelings evoked by patients, and actively use the interaction with patients to produce the most effective, practical outcomes. Today’s psychoanalytic therapy is typically full of thoughtful interplay and a deeply felt dedication to one’s patients.

Dr. Daniel Mollod