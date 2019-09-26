While it is accurate to characterize the most recent MCAS results in Boston as “sobering” (“BPS gets a ‘needs improvement’ from the state,” Editorial, Sept. 25), that dry assessment misses the human toll of poor quality schools. Forty-two schools in BPS need assistance or intervention, but this isn’t about schools. It is about students. There are 20,602 students in those 42 schools.

How many students is 20,602? If those students constituted a district, it would be the third largest in Massachusetts, after Springfield and Worcester. TD Garden could not fit those students. The scale of the problem is masked by referring only to the number of schools.