While I’m all in favor of better relations with Russia, Stephen Kinzer’s piece measuring the vibrancy of Russian society by, among other things, its homegrown cheese industry, seems to ignore one very important aspect of US-Russia relations (“What cheese can tell us about US-Russia relations,” Ideas, Sept. 22). Did he read the Mueller Report? Putin’s Russia arguably gave us the presidency of Donald Trump by publishing fake news stories on social media, attempting to invade our voting systems, exacerbating existing partisanship, hacking and leaking Democratic e-mails, etc. If Russia were acting like a friendly competitor, or at least a neutral one, we might want to try another “reset.” While they continue to try to undermine our democracy (and others), they earn our animosity.

David Meyers