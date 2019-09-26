Thank you for the timely op-ed piece by state Representative Ann-Margaret Ferrante about the effects of the tariff war on the business of trapping lobsters and selling them to China (“Trade war pinches New England’s lobster industry,” Opinion, Sept. 20).

Naturally, the hardships endured by those who fish for lobsters concern anyone who cares about New England’s people. President Trump’s trade policy makes no sense and hurts many industries that should be thriving; and he doesn’t care at all unless people vote against him in swing states on account of his ill-planned policy.

But it probably suits the lobsters just fine. They probably don’t much like being trapped, banded, piled on each other out of water, and boiled alive.