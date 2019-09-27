As an old fanatic grammarian, I think I can safely say that there is one word in President Trump’s telephone conversation with Ukraine’s President Zelensky that unquestionably reveals collusion. I direct readers to Thursday’s Globe, page A6, paragraph two, regarding the transcript of Trump’s conversation with Zelensky. Zelensky has just suggested that he needs more US aid, to which Trump replies: “I would like you to do us a favor, though.” The operational word is “though.” If this doesn’t qualify as a request for a “quid pro quo,” I’ll eat my grammar book.

Arlington

. . . and the meaning of ‘corrupt’

President Trump claims that he asked for an investigation of the role of Joe Biden’s son in a Ukrainian gas company because he wants to prevent US involvement with corrupt countries. Now it has been reported that the Trump administration has forged an agreement to send asylum seekers to Honduras, whose president is embroiled in charges of corruption and who has been named a coconspirator in a US drug trafficking case (“US reaches a deal to send asylum seekers to Honduras,” Page A5, Sept. 26). The president’s desire to avoid dealing with corrupt regimes appears to be highly selective.

Robert Levy

Swampscott

So now that the Ukraine phone call/whistle-blower “scandal” has exploded into the latest spectacle to consume Capitol Hill, and particularly after Thursday’s circus-like hearing involving acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, we have seen leading Democrats and others on the left and in the liberal media aggressively attack and impugn Attorney General Bill Barr, the Justice Department, and DNI Maguire, painting them as political pawns who are wrongfully and unlawfully doing the illicit bidding of President Trump. Which is ironic, because attacking and undermining the credibility and integrity of the Justice Department, the Attorney General and intelligence chiefs is the very behavior that these same people have spent the past two-plus years routinely condemning Donald Trump for. Then again, hypocrisy and double standards have never been in short supply in the liberal media or Washington, D.C.

Michael J. DiStefano

Jamestown, R.I.

The offenses go beyond a single phone call

The House Democratic leadership is making a mistake in pegging an impeachment inquiry of President Trump to what may be an ambiguous phone call to the president of Ukraine.

That offense is but one of a number of high crimes the president has committed in office.

When the president paid hush-money to affect the outcome of an election — in direct violation of an explicit law — he committed a high crime.

When the president directed his subordinates — both past and current — to ignore congressionally-ordered subpoenas, he committed a high crime.

When the president refused to release his taxes to the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee — in direct violation of an explicit law — he committed a high crime.

When the president ordered his attorney general to withhold a whistle-blower’s complaint from the Congressional Intelligence Committees — in direct violation of an explicit law — he committed a high crime.

When the president engaged in at least 10 instances of obstruction of justice, as documented in the Mueller Report, he committed a high crime.

When our democracy is at risk of becoming a criminal state, it is incumbent on Congress to lay out all the president’s illegal acts. Limiting an impeachment investigation to one phone call understates the scope of the threat to our country.

Ross Gelbspan

Jamaica Plain

Conviction is impossible

Because President Trump cannot be indicted, and there virtually is no way the current Senate majority would convict him, then I urge the House of Representatives to censure Trump, not impeach him. Democrats should take the legislative win and move on to the 2020 elections. It’s time to get hyper-strategic and focus on taking back Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania. A couple of wins in the Midwest next year will accomplish Goal #1 — defeat Trump and send him back to New York City.

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach, Calif.

Impeachment is the only path

Re “Censure Trump, don’t impeach him,” Opinion, Sept. 27: Even if the impeachment of President Donald Trump backfires on Democrats and Trump is reelected, Trump needs to know that his egregious abuse of power for personal gain will not be tolerated. And if for no other reason than their own self-respect, Democrats need to hold Trump accountable and move forward with the impeachment process. No one is above the law. And precedent must be set.

JoAnn Lee Frank

Clearwater, Fla.

This is more serious than Watergate

An “impeachment investigation” is not to be confused with a vote to impeach. I remember watching the House Judiciary Committee vote on the Nixon impeachment. There was no joy, no back-slapping, no celebration in that action. Chairman Peter Rodino’s voice cracked as he cast his vote.

The Trump impeachment inquiry is far more serious than Watergate because Donald Trump has been more dangerous and destructive than Richard Nixon ever was. I have appreciated Speaker Pelosi’s restraint until now but Trump’s behavior has forced her hand.

I hope the process that unfolds will be valuable and revealing right up to the point when there should be a vote to impeach, up or down. At that point I hope the articles of impeachment are tabled, set aside, and the electorate left to decide Trump’s ultimate fate.

Jim Walsh

Nahant