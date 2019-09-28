Could there be a starker contrast between last Sunday’s lead stories about light pollution (“Losing the Night,” Ideas, Sept. 22) and allowing more development in Maine’s North Woods (“Fate of the forest,” Page A1)? Coincidentally, I spent the weekend awed by the starry night sky above one of the Northeast’s last truly dark tracts, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in north-central Maine. The stewards of this property have pledged to keep its nights as pristinely dark as possible and hope to have KWWNM achieve “sanctuary” status, bestowed by the International Dark-Sky Association, during Maine’s ongoing bicentennial celebration.

Many locals who initially expressed concern, or even outright opposition, to the private donation of this land to the federal government in 2016 now realize its potential to help revitalize an economically struggling region via a surge in ecotourism. High on visitors’ lists of “must-see” features are the rich, starlit skies that Ideas writer Tony Rehagen — and many more of us — are working hard to preserve.