For example, researchers found a “risk assessment” algorithm in use in Florida discriminated against black defendants and was terrible at predicting which defendants were likely to commit a violent crime in the future. Researchers have repeatedly shown that face surveillance algorithms are likewise riddled with bias against women and dark-skinned people. That’s no surprise, because algorithms are made by people — and people have biases and blindspots.

Outsourcing to algorithms such decisions as whom to send to jail or how long to incarcerate someone is a bad idea. In “ Discrimination in the age of algorithms ” (Opinion, Sept. 24) Jens Ludwig and Cass Sunstein argue that replacing judicial decision-making with algorithmic logic will reduce racial disparities in the criminal legal system and provide more transparency. But their argument runs counter to the evidence.

Advertisement

Nor are algorithms more transparent to defendants than judicial logic. When defendant Eric Loomis asked courts in Wisconsin for the right to examine a proprietary algorithm used in his criminal sentencing, for example, the high court rejected his plea. The algorithm remained secret.

Instead of looking to algorithms to bring justice to our criminal legal system, we should change the culture and decriminalize various “quality of life” offenses, with which people of color and the poor are overwhelmingly charged. Meanwhile, the presumption should be to allow people to remain at home in their communities while they await trial.

Making our systems more reliant on algorithms is not a fix for our political problems, and by looking to algorithms instead of to foundational change, we risk further institutionalizing what ails us.

Kade Crockford

Director, Technology for Liberty Program

ACLU of Massachusetts