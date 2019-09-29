Re “A weight too heavy” (Page A1, Sept. 24), I would like to clear up some misconceptions about multi-employer pension plans.

These plans cover more than 10 million participants nationally, and 63 percent of the funds are in the financially healthy “green zone.” For the construction industry, the percentage of healthy funds rises to 67 percent, according to an independent analysis by Segal Consulting.

These plans are not a holdover from an earlier era; they are the lifeblood of many hardworking Americans. Unlike 401(k) plans, workers can’t outlive their retirement money. It’s these 401(k) plans that put millions of retired workers in “survival mode” as they wonder how long their nest eggs will last.