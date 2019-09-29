Re “A weight too heavy” (Page A1, Sept. 24), I would like to clear up some misconceptions about multi-employer pension plans.
These plans cover more than 10 million participants nationally, and 63 percent of the funds are in the financially healthy “green zone.” For the construction industry, the percentage of healthy funds rises to 67 percent, according to an independent analysis by Segal Consulting.
These plans are not a holdover from an earlier era; they are the lifeblood of many hardworking Americans. Unlike 401(k) plans, workers can’t outlive their retirement money. It’s these 401(k) plans that put millions of retired workers in “survival mode” as they wonder how long their nest eggs will last.
What is happening at Stiles and Hart Brick Co. is unfortunate, but the focus should be on solutions to protect workers who have paid into these funds their whole lives. Isolated stories should not be used as a cover for company owners to sidestep their responsibilities.
The truth is that multi-employer plans blunt the risk of single-employer plans, by diversifying revenue sources. The data from Segal Consulting shows that in all but two industries, the percentage of “green zone” multi-employer funds exceeds the percentage of financially healthy individual participant employer funds.
So let’s protect workers in the minority of troubled plans instead of attacking a financial instrument that gives millions of workers a secure, lifelong retirement.
Lou Antonellis
Business manager and financial Secretary
IBEW Local 103
Boston