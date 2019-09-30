Brian MacQuarrie’s report (“ Artists devastated over impending loss of studios ,” Metro, Sept. 28) is heartbreaking and appalling in equal measure. By expelling artists who have been renting studios from the Boston Center for the Arts for dozens of years to “create more opportunities for more artists,” BCA president Gregory Ruffer has displayed a heartlessness unfortunately in tune with the miserly age we live in. It is sadly ironic that there is nothing artistic about Ruffer’s callous action. This “rebranding” disregards the livelihood of 42 artists about to lose their longtime artistic homes. Since the BCA studio building is leased under a 99-year agreement with the City of Boston for $1, Mayor Walsh ought to re-examine the fine print in the original agreement. The BCA does not deserve to manage the building if this is how it treat its longtime tenants.

Sandy Bodner

Medford

This is not ‘exciting news for Boston artists’

For dozens of artists who rented work space for decades from the Boston Center for the Arts, the new notice on the organization’s website, “Exciting News for Boston Artists!,” rings insincere. The management plans next year to convert all leased studio spaces to a rotation of new short-term artist residencies, stating its commitment to making Boston “a place where artists can thrive”— failing to mention they just abruptly told this diverse community of artists already thriving here to leave.

What an irony that the BCA claims to be launching “bold new enterprises that directly respond to the needs of artists in our city” while deciding to kick out a valuable community of artists with nowhere else to go, whose careers may be irreparably disrupted. What about their needs? Furthermore, what about the need for true community in the arts? It isn’t progress when building something new destroys what was already thriving. Only a vision that supports both new artists and already established ones could be called a bold new enterprise. These evictions are the latest in an increasing pattern that shows Boston once again fails to truly value the arts. No one is better aware of that than its artists.

Cary Rapaport

Brighton

Every artist is part of a community

Shame on the Boston Center for the Arts for evicting the artists of 551 Tremont Street (“Artists devastated over impending loss of studios,” Metro, Sept. 28). I brought my 55-year-old guitar to Roosevelt Pires yesterday because I trust him as a master artisan to fix it right, for a fair price. Is his craftsmanship to be replaced by a short-term resident? Is his community of no value to you? Are the artists’ deep relationships in the community to vanish in favor of your new experimental program? To the BCA, I implore you to rescind your eviction notices and show true support to the artist and artisan community of 551 and their vast community network of fans, friends, admirers, and patrons.

Frank Kashner

Marblehead