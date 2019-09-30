I was interested to read the article about confronting ageism (“City’s campaign to challenge age bias,” Metro, Sept. 24). Like Sandra Harris, I am 68, and wear my hair its natural gray and like it that way. ( OK, I do actually color it a temporary pale lavender from time to time. )
I am awed and inspired by folks like Irene Morey, who is still going strong at 103.
But I had to chuckle at Rob Quinn’s comment about people assuming he is going to the Y to do aqua aerobics because he is in his late 50s, and thinking he is too old to do something as energetic as Zumba.
I have been doing aqua aerobics at the Y for several decades, since I was a youngish mother and my kids were learning to swim there. Then I was much younger than most in the group, some of whom were into their 80s and 90s. Now, obviously, I am no longer one of the younger ones. But there are other women who are much younger, as well as some pushing a century, and the occasional man, who I always admire for feeling comfortable to participate in a sea of women. I find aqua aerobics both energizing and relaxing, a form of moving meditation. These days, I warm up with the group, then do my own exercises, accompanied by my underwater MP3 player. I stay underwater except to breathe. My music runs from Blue Man Group to Green Day, Springsteen to Cirque du Soleil. It’s still aqua aerobics, just my personal version. Some folks probably think I look like a floundering fish rather than the mermaid I imagine myself to be. Oh well.
We all have our preconceptions and prejudices of course, myself included. I personally think people doing Zumba look silly. All, I guess, to their own taste, no matter their age or gender.
Joanna Liss
Beverly