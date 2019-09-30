I was interested to read the article about confronting ageism (“City’s campaign to challenge age bias,” Metro, Sept. 24). Like Sandra Harris, I am 68, and wear my hair its natural gray and like it that way. ( OK, I do actually color it a temporary pale lavender from time to time. )

I am awed and inspired by folks like Irene Morey, who is still going strong at 103.

But I had to chuckle at Rob Quinn’s comment about people assuming he is going to the Y to do aqua aerobics because he is in his late 50s, and thinking he is too old to do something as energetic as Zumba.