What every parent dreads: a call that their child is sick or hurt. I was 14 when my mother rushed to school and found my 11-year-old brother not only ill but being transported to Boston Children’s Hospital by ambulance. A virus had attacked his heart; four months later he came home (“Boston Children’s Hospital at 150,” Special Issue, Sept. 29).

I remember the daily visits my mother would take from our home by bus, then two trains, and my father staying long after his day at work. We were lucky. Robert came home and a family was grateful for Children’s Hospital’s care.