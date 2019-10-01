Oh, whatever would we do without that beacon of outraged indignation that is Zoë Madonna. Not content to exult in the forced departure of Plácido Domingo from the stage of the Metropolitan Opera, she has called for the head of Met general manager Peter Gelb (“The Met’s Peter Gelb should step down already,” Good Life, Sept. 28). And not just Gelb, but Ann Ziff, the chair of the Metropolitan Opera’s board of directors, and the entire Metropolitan Opera board. Why stop there? Shouldn’t Madonna and other righteous critics in towns too small to afford an opera house worthy of the name be calling for the lockdown of the Met itself? Surely that would send the world the right message.

According to Madonna, Gelb must have been driven by a contemptible desire to maximize box office receipts. What other possible consideration could have caused him to delay suspending Domingo once the accusations surfaced? It’s not as if Domingo and Gelb have done more for opera audiences, young singers, and the institution of opera itself than anyone else in recent memory. Oh, wait a minute. Actually, they have. Wasn’t that reason enough to withhold judgment until Domingo’s transgressions were unequivocally established? Evidently not. So, by all means, let Gelb, Ziff, the Met board, and who knows who else fall along with Domingo. We will all be the better for it in the long run. Won’t we?