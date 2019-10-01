In “Safer roads take a back seat to Beacon Hill drama” (Sept. 30), the Globe Editorial Board claims that lawmakers in “progressive Massachusetts” should be “embarrassed” by efforts to ensure that comprehensive data collection accompany pending hands-free driving legislation.

In a state whose Supreme Judicial Court ruled that black men may flee police to avoid the “recurring indignity of being racially profiled,” counseling expedience over transparency and ignoring the established inequity in law enforcement is to have one’s editorial head in the sand.

According to national data from the Stanford Open Policing Project, compared with white drivers, black drivers are 20 percent more likely to be ticketed for speeding, Hispanic drivers are 30 percent more likely to be ticketed, and black and Hispanic drivers are twice as likely to be searched.