It is not easy being a New England Patriots fan. In “Moving on from Brown” (Sports, Sept. 22), Christopher L. Gasper writes that, now that the Pats have cut Antonio Brown, “you can enjoy this talented team with a clear conscience.” Is there anyone who believes that the Patriots severed ties with Brown because they found his behavior repugnant, and not because the public relations cost had become too high? If there is, I bet I could get them a good deal on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Why can’t I get it out of my head that there is something not right at the core of the Patriots?