It seems apt to describe the current presidency of Donald Trump as being similar to the Titanic. Both were viewed by many, even critics, as virtually unsinkable. The Titanic hit a mostly submerged iceberg. The current administration has collided with an illicit phone conversation between Trump and the president of Ukraine, which was submerged in a top secret computer system few could see. We all know that the Titanic sank and more than 1,500 lives were lost. It remains to be seen whether the Trump craft will sink or will limp into a safe port of call.

What does seem clear is that, similar to the Titanic, which did not have enough lifeboats for all of its passengers, Trump’s presidency may not have enough lifeboats to save the political lives of all aboard.

Of course the metaphor is imperfect. Unlike the captain of the Titanic, who knew his duty was to go down with the ship, this president will sacrifice all others to get on a lifeboat first.

Ken Derow

Swarthmore, Pa.