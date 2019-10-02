Many people in the building, some of whom were quoted in the Globe, have held on to below-market-rate studio spaces in the heart of Boston for decades, without ever applying for those spaces or facing a review in order to keep them.

I was a resident at the Artist Studios Building at the Boston Center for the Arts from 2013 to 2016. I was overjoyed to learn that the BCA has decided to revamp the building into an actual artist residency program ( “Artists devastated over impending loss of studios,” Metro, Sept. 28). This action is long overdue, and it will allow the BCA to deal with inequities in access to and diversity of the Artists Studios Building.

Imagine having a studio in a cultural center at about one-third of market rate for 25 or even 40 years. The economic benefit alone is staggering. Now think of the artists in that time who have had to deal with evictions, insane rents, and difficult landlords in Boston as artist spaces in the South End, Jamaica Plain, the Fort Point area, and Dorchester get turned into shopping districts and luxury condos. Think of all the people who couldn’t stay in Boston because there was nowhere to work — people who have lost their actual homes because their rents were jacked up.

The BCA has developed a plan to make subsidized studio space available to hundreds of artists instead of a few dozen. There will be a transparent application process to create a diverse community of emerging artists, artists just starting out, and established artists. This is a wonderful change and will actually support artists who want to live and work in Boston.

Steve Locke

Brooklyn, N.Y.

It seems BCA is too bold for some artists under its roof

The Boston Center for the Arts is a unique nonprofit in the city, and the interdisciplinary programming that it provides across its campus for the public is an invaluable contribution to the culture of the city and region. Any organization has the right to grow in the direction of its leadership’s vision. The BCA is taking a bold step forward in its approach to artist studio space and how its use can best reflect the diversity and creativity that is alive all across the area.

The BCA has supported the artists in the studio building for a long time with generously subsidized rental rates that gave them an advantage over thousands of other local artists for decades. Growth requires change, and everyone handles change differently. It disappointing that artists who received tremendous support from the BCA for decades are using derogatory language toward the BCA, and blame is something that none of us can afford. Maybe some artists just don’t want to share the privilege they’ve had all to themselves for all these years. I would hope that all artists, no matter where one’s studio is or isn’t, remember that challenging times are an opportunity to overcome adversity, and that’s where creativity thrives.

Cheers to the BCA for continuing its progressive programming and making necessary but tough decisions for the larger creative community. It’s not the space that makes the artists, it’s the artists that make the space, and the BCA seems to be well aware of that.

Eugene Finney

Fitchburg