I read the article “Strike tensions mount” with great interest (Business, Oct. 2). I am appalled that the workers at the Battery Wharf Hotel did not consider the rights of the boutique hotel’s guests or its luxury condominium residents before choosing to engage in this work stoppage.

These workers may think that they deserve regular raises, job security, and a reasonable workload. Maybe they want good health care so that they can care for their families, and a secure retirement after a lifetime of hard work.

The workers may even believe that it is important to have a collective bargaining agreement that ensures racial equity in the hotel’s hiring practices, so that — at a time in which the median net worth of black families in Greater Boston is $8 — black Bostonians can get good union jobs.