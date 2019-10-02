Re “Warren campaign capitalizes on her selfie savoir faire” (Page A1, Sept. 30): Selfies with Elizabeth Warren are nothing new. In 2012, when Warren was first running for the Senate, my husband and I and two of our grandchildren, ages 9 and 12, marched with her and her other supporters in the East Boston Columbus Day Parade. Afterward, the 30 or so people waiting to greet her and take selfies pushed ahead of my grandchildren. Warren noticed, stopped everyone, and called the kids forward for a photo, saying they were the future. My granddaughter votes. The future is now.

Patricia Sabbey