Re “Legislators silent amid State Police scandals” (Page A1, Oct. 1): There is an obvious step the Legislature can take immediately to help reform the beleaguered State Police — it can amend the statute that says that the governor can appoint only a currently serving state trooper with at least the rank of lieutenant to be colonel, or chief, of the State Police. Our State Police will never truly be reformed if an outsider is not brought in to clean house.

Scott A. Birnbaum