If the most recent news cycle has taught us anything, it is the importance of midterm elections. Had Democrats not regained control of the House, our system of checks and balances, designed to guard against tyranny by ensuring that no branch would grab too much power, would likely have been ignored. Despite evidence of an attempt to corrupt our electoral process with the aid of a foreign government by President Trump, Republicans in Congress continue to disregard their sacred oath to protect and defend the Constitution. Saying they are “troubled” by the president’s actions is shamefully feeble.

The president disparaging our intelligence agencies while on foreign soil is troubling. Telling Americans he “fell in love” with a murderous dictator is troubling. Selling out our democracy is betrayal, plain and simple.