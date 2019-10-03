As a “Swamp Yankee” and preacher’s kid in the small-town Northern New England of the 1950s and ’60s, I learned early to be wary of the sense of entitlement of some of my more affluent contemporaries — after one of them informed me that he was on a path toward attending prep school, while I would have to make do with public high school.

Thus Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III’s announcement that he is challenging Edward Markey for his Senate seat reminds me of a line from Vaughn Meader’s famous 1962 comedy album, “The First Family”: “Vote for the Kennedy of your choice.”