The Patriots placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. BARRY CHIN/GLOBE STAFF

The New England Patriot fans who booed Stephen Gostkowski and demanded another kicker to take his place should be ashamed of themselves (“Gostkowski is out for the season,” Sports, Oct. 3). It turns out Gostkowski reportedly has been dealing with a hip problem since before the season began. Do any of you have any idea how painful kicking can be with a hip injury? Cut the poor guy some slack.