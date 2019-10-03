Why all the moaning and groaning about climate change? The market has done well. Corporate profits are strong. Unemployment is low. What more do you want? So what if the planet is dying?

Some might say: Things are good for me right now. Tomorrow is someone else’s problem. And those environmental regulations? What a nuisance. Keep the coal burning, the factories dumping, and the automobiles polluting. It all makes for a strong economy. All those liberals care about is saving the planet for future generations. How quaint.