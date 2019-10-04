I am an optimist, firmly believing that our system of checks and balances historically has been effective in thwarting presidential efforts to abuse power, as well as having faith in the capacity of Americans to do the right thing, even if it takes time.

Thursday was an incredible breaking news day, delineating the seriousness and extent of Donald Trump’s abuse of power and undermining of the Constitution — almost more than could have been imagined, and hard to keep up with ( “Trump asks China to review Bidens,” Page A1, Oct. 4). Nevertheless, the president keeps flooding the zone with his outrage, defiance, and disproven conspiracy theories. Trump’s rhetorical narrative remains unchanged since the first charges of wrongdoing emerged early in his administration — a narrative we must admit he has employed successfully throughout his life to escape consequences and accountability.

However, if we don’t start seeing a major break in Trump’s Republican senatorial wall of support (silence), and if we don’t observe a significant increase in public support for impeachment (which may be what will change the former), I shall lose faith in the decency and integrity of my fellow Americans, and for the first time in my life, I will seriously doubt the resilience of this great experiment.

Richard Cherwitz

Austin, Texas

Without formal vote, impeachment inquiry stumbles from the gate

Laurence Tribe’s Oct. 1 op-ed, “If House is going to impeach Trump, it better have a plan,” makes the point that “process is profoundly important.” He rightly points out that it is process that ensures that any impeachment proceeding is fair and appears fair. However, he omits a critical first step in that process: the formal opening of the impeachment inquiry.

Against precedent in the Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton examples and her own admonition that impeachment must be a bipartisan undertaking, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to have the House formally vote on the impeachment inquiry. She has merely declared the inquiry to be underway.

In avoiding a clear declaration through a vote by the House, Pelosi undermines the legitimacy of the process and looks to be a partisan enabler of President Trump’s foes. If the House wants the extraordinary investigative and constitutional powers that a formal impeachment inquiry unleashes — including the right to consider the mere lack of cooperation by the executive branch impeachable evidence itself of obstruction of Congress — then the speaker needs to open impeachment proceedings in a proper, transparent, and bipartisan way. Hold a formal vote.

Ted Everett

Newton

Trump stomps onto thin ice by prodding China

President Trump’s instinct is to double down — to say, in effect, “Of course I chopped down the cherry tree — just watch while I whack the apple tree.” Or, more immediately, just watch while I hold the China trade deal hostage to my political interests. To date, this tactic seems to have helped him. But he may have miscalculated with his China demand.

Theoretically, every American’s security was compromised when he held Ukraine’s security hostage, but no American’s ox was tangibly, visibly gored by the Volodymyr Zelensky holdup. Not so with China. American farmers, manufacturers, and investors need a China deal — now. The faltering US economy can’t wait while Trump makes new demands and China resists, or completes some semblance of an investigation into the Bidens.

Trump’s extortions of Ukraine and China are equally impeachable. But the politics of his China gambit are terrible. If he insists on digging in rather than backing down, this could be the bridge too far.

Vincent J. Canzoneri

Newton

Fifth Avenue heartache

I could stand in the middle of the White House and shoot the Constitution, and I wouldn’t lose Republican voters.

Edward L. Loechler

Brookline

It’s hard to be a Democrat in a Mass. ‘Trump town’

Re: “In Trump towns, many exasperated” (Page A8, Sept. 26). I get the narrative you were going for in this article, and you’re not entirely wrong. It is hard to be a Democrat in a “Trump town.” But we are here, we are active, and we are growing. We have a Democratic state senator and Democratic congressmen.

What we could use are more resources for organizing, amplifying our voices, and mounting campaigns to challenge some of the most extreme right-wing legislators in the state.

Danielle Lamoureux Kane

Chair

Brookfield Democratic

Town Committee