I enjoyed reading the Globe’s special issue Sunday, “Boston Children’s Hospital at 150,” since I was both a student nurse and a nursing faculty member there over the years. However, I must comment on the fact that nurses are basically invisible in your coverage, despite the fact that they are perhaps the largest employee group in the facility. You briefly mention a nurse anesthetist, another whose nursing job consists of relaying operating room progress to parents, and a third who is kind and caring but who needed pointers on physical assessment of a 2-week-old patient. That was it.

This is hardly an accurate picture of the contributions nurses have made to great patient outcomes, to advances in nursing and patient care research, and to the education of countless pediatric practitioners in general in their roles at Boston Children’s.