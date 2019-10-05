Cape Cod was a serendipitous gift from the departing glacier. We always knew it wouldn’t be there forever, but because we cherished it, we thought it could be ours for another 100 years, maybe even 1,000. Indeed, in his extraordinary article “At the edge of a warming world” (Special Report, Sept. 29), Nestor Ramos discovers a band of dedicated people who are doing all they can to make that happen. But we know they are working against time and the physics of climate change.

The same lessons, writ large, apply to our habitable earth. It will not be ours forever, but we hoped we had a foreseeable future on the planet. Every day now, we are reminded how tenuous that claim is. We need more dedicated souls — we all need to be those dedicated souls — who do what we can to extend our tenure here. We need to cherish the earth, more than our cars and planes and our animal diets and expansive living spaces. More than our air conditioning and appliances. More than our military, with its unquenchable thirst for oil. More than our dividend checks from fossil fuel corporations.