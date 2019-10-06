Jonathan Saltzman’s article “Biotech workers decry arduous commutes” (Business, Sept. 25) calls for infrastructure improvements and flexible work schedules, but does not suggest one obvious solution to traffic woes: the suburbs.

With close to 39 percent of biotech workers commuting more than two hours a day, clearly a large portion of this valuable workforce lives somewhere outside of Kendall Square and the Seaport District.

So why not consider the suburbs?