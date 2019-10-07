Re “Memo to Dan Koh: Don’t make a dumb run” (Opinion, Oct. 2): I was so shocked by the nasty name-calling Scot Lehigh levied against Dan Koh that I reread the short article in the Sept. 29 Metro section about Koh mulling a run against Representative Lori Trahan in 2020. I wanted to see what may have been reported that would cause Lehigh to call Koh an entitled narcissist. Nothing Koh was quoted as saying in the news article provides a factual basis for Lehigh’s ad hominem attack.

I think both Koh and Trahan are good people motivated by public service. I think they offer different perspectives and leadership styles that I would like to have the opportunity to evaluate again in 2020. The 2018 primary result was painfully close, and the complaint against Trahan alleging campaign finance violations does not help the situation. That Trahan, even though “a daughter of Lowell,” as Lehigh would have it, won the primary by only 145 votes, and that questions have been raised about her campaign spending are legitimate considerations in mulling a challenge.