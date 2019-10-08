As board officers for the Greenway Conservancy, we wanted to write and clarify several items following the Globe article on our contractor selection (“Clean sweep at park: Kennedy Greenway managers cut ties with nonprofit employer,” Page A1, Oct. 7).
WORK Inc.’s leadership has mischaracterized the selection process and has no basis for being “shocked.” We care deeply about expanding employment opportunities, but WORK Inc. has had ongoing problematic management practices, such as running out of supplies, equipment being out of service, and no work plans. Conservancy staff has been in communication throughout this process with WORK Inc., and WORK Inc. offered a written plan to improve its performance; the conservancy then offered a contract extension, but WORK Inc. declined it. Unfortunately, our efforts didn’t lead to a continuation of the partnership.
We’re proud to work with Block by Block, which offered a superior proposal and shares our commitment to workforce opportunities. Block by Block’s largest presence in the country is in Boston, where its staff serve as Downtown Boston Business Improvement District ambassadors. The company partners with the nonprofit Project Place, helping formerly homeless people and others. Block by Block has done outreach to hire WORK Inc. employees, expects to hire individuals with disabilities, and plans to create additional partnerships with area nonprofits.
Our partnership with Block by Block will deliver a great public park for the Commonwealth and will increase opportunities for people who face significant challenges to entering the workforce.
James M. Kalustian
Chair
Kathryn R. Burton
Vice chair
Bud Ris
Treasurer
Board of Directors
Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy
Boston