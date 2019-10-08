As board officers for the Greenway Conservancy, we wanted to write and clarify several items following the Globe article on our contractor selection (“Clean sweep at park: Kennedy Greenway managers cut ties with nonprofit employer,” Page A1, Oct. 7).

WORK Inc.’s leadership has mischaracterized the selection process and has no basis for being “shocked.” We care deeply about expanding employment opportunities, but WORK Inc. has had ongoing problematic management practices, such as running out of supplies, equipment being out of service, and no work plans. Conservancy staff has been in communication throughout this process with WORK Inc., and WORK Inc. offered a written plan to improve its performance; the conservancy then offered a contract extension, but WORK Inc. declined it. Unfortunately, our efforts didn’t lead to a continuation of the partnership.