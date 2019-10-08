I was gratified to read in Sunday’s Sports section about new Celtics center Enes Kanter’s public stance against the corrupt government of Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan (“Kanter details incident”). Erdogan’s regime has been marked by a purge of imagined political opponents, aggression against the Kurds, a continuation of Turkey’s heartless refusal to acknowledge the Armenian genocide, and the undermining of the country’s long-established secular society. Bravo to Kanter, a native of Turkey, for his bravery in speaking out for freedom and democracy. I will be enthusiastically cheering him on in the paint this season.

Michael Behrendt