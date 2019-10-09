In its Sept. 30 editorial “Safer roads take a back seat to Beacon Hill drama,” the Globe seems to have taken the position that banning handheld cellphone use while driving is the answer to preventing distracted driving. I support the view that such a ban is a good start but not the final word.

For 14 years, I drove my 2002 Toyota Tundra, which did not have a touch screen. So whenever my cellphone rang or beeped while driving, I ignored it or asked my wife to see what the issue was. I recently traded that wonderful truck (300,002 miles) for a 2016 Toyota 4Runner, which has a touch screen. One can place calls, respond to calls, and hear the contents of text messages without holding the cellphone. However, using this feature requires looking down to the dashboard and touching a variety of options on the screen.