After Question 2’s defeat in 2016, the people behind it had a choice. They could listen to the broad coalition of parents, teachers, students, and school committees who resoundingly said charter schools are not the solution to educational inequality; they could work to remove barriers that deprive children, particularly those from low-income families, of the “opportunities and advantages of education” guaranteed by the Massachusetts Constitution.

Re “Changes by Senate cloud education bill” (Page A1, Oct. 7): Changes by the Massachusetts Senate are not what’s clouding legislation to fix our state’s outdated school funding formula. The clouds come from the same front that brought us the pro-charter Question 2 ballot initiative.

Or they could dig in their well-funded heels and stand in the way of desperately needed change. They made that choice last year when they helped kill the Promise Act.

Sadly, it appears they’re trying to do it again to the Student Opportunity Act. Charter proponents, from Governor Baker on down, seem all too willing to let ideological commitment to “accountability” trump commitment to the needs of children.

The bipartisan bill passed unanimously by the state Senate will help all our children stand in the sun of adequately and equitably funded schools. Please, don’t block it.

Mary Battenfeld

Jamaica Plain

The writer is a Boston Public Schools parent and member of the advocacy group Quality Education for Every Student.