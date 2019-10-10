My mother has told us all our lives that when she was a math teacher in the New York State school system in the 1960s, women lost their teaching job when they were pregnant. She, like others, went as long as she could when she was pregnant with my older sister, but she was “asked to resign” when it became obvious she was pregnant.

It’s very possible that Elizabeth Warren was asked to resign when her pregnancy showed ( “Warren defends citing of bias in her loss of teaching job,” Page A6, Oct. 9).

It wouldn’t surprise me that the school board in Warren’s case would accept it “with regret.” As a journalist for more than three decades, I’ve seen countless forced resignations “accepted with regret.” It’s a boilerplate response that’s mostly meaningless.

In any case, the final result is the same. My mother doesn’t feel as though she “resigned.” She lost a job she loved just when she and my dad needed the money the most, as they started a family. Nearly 60 years later, she’s still angry about it.

Maureen Milliken

Belgrade Lakes, Maine

Warren’s recounting reflects way things were

Before I graduated from college in June 1965, I was offered a position of fourth-grade teacher in an elementary school in Union County in New Jersey. My salary was $5,400 a year, which was the envy of many of my classmates. The summer following graduation, I was married and — you guessed it — quickly became pregnant. I was informed that the policy of the school district was for pregnant teachers to leave at the fourth month of their pregnancy. Elizabeth Warren’s recounting is truly based on the facts way back then.

Pat Zeiss

Orleans

The season of false equivalency is upon us

Donald Trump betrays the country to help himself and lies incessantly. I predict that Republicans will attack Elizabeth Warren if she takes her library books back late.

Sharyn Davis

Natick