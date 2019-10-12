Jon Chesto hit all the key points in his excellent Oct. 4 Business column “Casino-T connection makes progress.” This is the little pedestrian bridge that could — linking the Mystic River’s two largest developments along the river: Assembly Square and the Encore casino. The bridge would be a boon to the 10,000 (and growing) area employees by providing safe, car-free commuting options. It would also allow pedestrians and cyclists to go all the way from Lynn’s waterfront to the Boston Harborwalk by way of the Northern Strand Community Trail and the (future) Rutherford Avenue greenway. What a great example of carbon-free transportation options that really enhance the region’s quality of life!

Amber Christoffersen