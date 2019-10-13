Re “Governor, lift the ban so adults can vape” (Opinion, Oct. 8): Tom Keane raises interesting points as to why vaping products should remain legally available to consenting adults. He argues that responsible adults should be allowed to have the right to decide whether they wish to continue to expose themselves to the dangers of vaping. An issue he did not discuss is who should be responsible for footing the medical bills as a result of consenting, responsible adults deciding to engage in risky behaviors. For decades, taxpayers’ money was used to support smokers’ lung disease treatment. Now Big Tobacco is being forced to partially reimburse states. Should our states’ legal teams start preparing for the same process with vaping companies? Or would it be better for state officials to get ahead of the train, as Governor Baker has done, on this matter of vaping?

Adults who are addicted to any substance are not necessarily in a position to make responsible decisions. It is laudable for a company to develop a product for tobacco smokers to have easy access to a nicotine product with fewer dangers. However, it is beginning to appear that this is not the panacea that it has been marketed as.

Haven’t we learned that new products should not be released until they have gone through rigorous testing and are shown to be safe?

Rod Marden

Medford

The writer is a retired psychologist.

Baker is right to impose ban until we learn more about risks

There is a fundamental flaw in Tom Keane’s reasoning, arguing against Governor Baker’s ban on vaping, when he writes that “adults . . . should have the right to impose those risks on themselves.” The problem is that the risks of vaping are not known, and adults therefore are currently unable to make a truly informed decision.

The firestorm against the tobacco industry and the makers of opioids has been that these companies kept the harm of these substances from the public. The toxicities of vaping are probably going to be found to be greater than we know today.

Baker was correct to impose a temporary ban until we learn more about the detrimental effects of inhaling an abundance of chemicals into one’s lungs.

Dr. Lawrence S. Block

Swampscott

Governor does disservice to people grappling with smoking addiction

As a former smoker who spent almost a decade trying to give up cigarettes, and who finally succeeded, I was devastated by Governor Baker’s unilateral decision to ban vaping products for four months, with no notice. He has done a great disservice to all the people in Massachusetts currently trying to quit the most deadly addiction there is.

The state has been slow to ban motorists’ use of handheld devices, which, to my mind, are even more dangerous than vaping. Baker could use the same power to make an impact there. We also continue to sell cigarettes and alcohol, both of which are known to cause major harm to users and innocent victims.

It would have been better and safer to have given Massachusetts residents time to buy supplies of vaping products before putting a ban in place. We should be able to choose which harmful substances we are willing to put into our bodies, instead of being subjected to the whims of a governor who has been vocal in his objections to legalizing marijuana, and who, as the former CEO of a health insurance company, should have a more educated view of nicotine addiction.

Moira Morrison

Hanover

Our public health apparatus is looking out for us

I commend Governor Baker for taking a bold stance to protect the health of Massachusetts residents through a temporary ban on the sale of vaping products. Monica Bharel, commissioner of public health, rightly has identified an emerging public health crisis that requires more time to investigate lung conditions that threaten the health and life of those who engage in this behavior. Coinciding with the declaration of a public health emergency, this temporary ban will allow time for experts to determine which steps are necessary for the safe sale and use of vaping products.

Protecting the public’s health is the prime responsibility of the commissioner of public health, and I am proud to be from a state where this priority does not waver in the face of criticism from those who are more concerned about profits. Kudos to Baker and Bharel.

Cheryl Bartlett

Plymouth

The writer, a registered nurse, was state commissioner of public health under Governor Deval Patrick.