In “Who’s afraid of a fixer-upper?” (Address, Oct. 6), a broker advised first-time home buyers to purchase fixer-uppers rather than compromising on the quality of the town or the street and then having to move again in “a few years.” We don’t think that most first-time home buyers are financially or emotionally prepared to deal with a fixer-upper, particularly when they’ve just spent everything they have to get into a house in our overheated market.

When we were first-time home buyers 11 years ago, we found it virtually impossible to determine what our new home would cost to run, to maintain, and to renovate. Nonetheless, we went far above what we felt we could afford, even to get a house that was in relatively good shape, on a street and town where we could afford to buy.