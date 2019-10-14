The Oct. 8 op-ed by Dr. Jeremy Samuel Faust and Cass R. Sunstein (“Cut the bureacratic sludge”) explores the detrimental effects of “stifling administrative burdens” on medical care, notably for opioid addiction. They focus on the lack of access to the current treatment standard of medication-assisted treatment and offer some ways to tinker with the existing system. They don’t go far enough.

The real bureaucratic “sludge” here is the continuance of the Harrison Narcotics Tax Act of 1914. This act, regulating the interstate commerce of opioids, also prohibits physicians from prescribing narcotics in their professional practice to people with opium addiction. This interpretation of the statute was upheld, 5 to 4, by the Supreme Court in 1919, under Webb v. United States. Physicians were arrested and imprisoned for prescribing opium.