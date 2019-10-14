At no time in our American history have we had such an arrogant, ignorant individual actually be president of the United States ( “Trump’s bid to leave Syria faces firestorm,” Page A1, Oct. 8). We live in a democracy, not a dictatorship. How dare this president pull troops out of the battle with the Islamic State on the Turkish-Syrian border when we are making such progress in the quest to destroy ISIS. A true American president would meet with his generals and troops on the ground to get a firsthand opinion of the situation. He would then listen to the opinions of his Joint Chiefs of Staff and discuss the situation with Congress. Then, after weighing all options, he would consider a clear, defined decision. This is American leadership, not making a snap decision, especially as a president with zero military background.

Even when President Obama gave the order to take out Obama bin Laden, months of preparation and intelligence work had been accomplished successfully by our government as a team effort.

Paul Jackmauh

Winthrop

World War II is an apt reference, for a number of reasons

President Trump’s decision to allow Turkey to obliterate our Kurdish allies is reminiscent of Joseph Stalin’s decision to halt the Red Army outside Warsaw in the summer of 1944, while the Germans slaughtered every man, woman, and child they could shoot. This analogy is fitting, because Trump cites the fact that, during that same summer, the Kurds didn’t help the United States during Operation Overlord, as somehow justifying his passivity in the face of the atrocity happening now.

If Trump is basing his national security decisions on ethnic guilt related to D-Day participation, then it’s worth noting that Turkey was also a no-show. Turkey waited until a little over a month before Germany surrendered before joining the Allies. Their goal was not to help the United States defeat Germany, but rather to qualify as a founding member of the United Nations before it was too late.

Finally, at the top of the list of those who didn’t fight for the United States in a time of war is, of course, Donald J. Trump himself.

Jape Shattuck

Newport, R.I.