Re Jenna Russell’s Oct. 6 front-page article “Where politics is too divisive for words”: Although I am disheartened to read that a smidgen of my fellow citizens in Bellingham — 26 out of almost 9,000 votes cast — decided the race locally for Donald Trump in 2016, I am buoyed by the fact that it is, well, a fact — hooray for paper ballots. This “unremarkable town” at least got something right. Will other cities and towns, the remarkable ones, be able to make the same claim when Trump loses in a landslide in 2020 and refuses to accept the outcome?

Dennis Roy