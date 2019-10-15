Your order removing a small contingent of troops from the US-Turkish jointly patrolled zone between Syria and Turkey will have disastrous repercussions. It appears designed to fulfill a campaign pledge of “bringing troops home” rather than an appropriate strategic initiative. The move is particularly disingenuous in light of your concurrent deployment of a far greater number of additional forces to Saudi Arabia. I urge you to rescind the order.

Consider the following:

Kurdish civilians in this jointly protected safe zone, as well as the Kurdish fighters who fought alongside our troops in the battle to defeat the Islamic State and bore the brunt of the effort, will be the target of Turkey’s declared onslaught. It is morally reprehensible to desert these military allies, leaving them exposed and vulnerable, and to cause thousands of Kurdish civilians to flee for their lives. The exodus is adding a new dimension to the humanitarian refugee crisis across the Middle East and Europe.

Despite the troop withdrawal’s profound implications, your decision was made without deliberate, methodical consultation with our nation’s military, national security advisers, or European allies. This degrades our standing on the world stage and will leave us without partners in future conflicts when coalitions are needed.

Please reconsider and reverse your order.

David Greenfield

Waltham

President’s mental unfitness plays out with lethal consequences

The toxic mix of Donald Trump’s overconfidence and insularity to which we called attention two years ago, in the book “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump,” much to the chagrin of the American Psychiatric Association, has played out with lethal consequences in northern Syria. Trusting his “gut” over consultation with readily available American and allied military leaders, diplomats, and Middle East and security experts, Trump, in his “unmatched wisdom,” has triggered a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, and his move constitutes an irretrievable betrayal of Kurdish allies who carried the burden of the successful ground campaign against the Islamic State.

The Kurds are paying the immediate, dreadful price for Trump’s arrogance and unwarranted certainty. Our bill will come later.

Dr. Leonard L. Glass

Boston

Edwin B. Fisher

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Dr. Bandy X. Lee

New Haven

The writers are professors, respectively, at Harvard Medical School, Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina, and Yale School of Medicine.

Turkey deserves fairer judgment from US media

The Oct. 11 editorial “The Kurds’ blood is in our hands” reflected a huge misconception and misinterpretation of the facts regarding Operation Peace Spring. The piece ignores the truth on the ground and was hurtful to the feelings of many Turks and Kurds alike.

A considerable part of the fabric of Turkish society is made up of ethnic Kurds who are cherished and respected deeply. On the other hand, the entire Turkish nation has been combating Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorism for years. This particular Kurdish group, which is designated as terrorists by the United States, has killed more Turkish citizens than the number of civilians killed by the Islamic State and Al Qaeda combined worldwide. Turkey is now protecting itself from the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, the PYD/YPG (Democratic Union Party/People’s Protection Units).

Operation Peace Spring will wipe out all terrorists from the region — PKK, YPG, and ISIS alike — while setting the stage for the safe and voluntary return of displaced Syrian refugees, almost 4 million of whom, including 300,000 Syrian Kurds, are currently hosted by Turkey.

No other country, including Turkey’s NATO allies, has come close to the level of sacrifice and effort to bring peace and security to Syria across political, humanitarian, and now military fronts. Therefore, my country and its people deserve much fairer judgment and acknowledgement by the American media than is the case now.

Ceylan Özen Erişen

Turkish Consul General in Boston