The 75th anniversary of D-Day was marked in June. On June 6, 1944, 150,000 American, British, and Canadian troops landed in Normandy. The United States and its allies ended the Nazi control of Europe. I visited Normandy in June and was saddened to see the thousands of white crosses that represented those who died in Normandy saving the world from a dictator.

The article “Trump followed his instincts on Syria. Calamity came fast” (Page A4, Oct. 15) is a powerful indictment of Donald Trump’s disastrous policy in pulling American troops out of Syria. This has resulted in our abandoning the Kurds, who have been our allies for years.

At the same time, I was happy to see the many homes and businesses that displayed both the French and American flags. Up until now, our allies knew that the United States could be trusted to support its alliances. Abraham Lincoln said that the world considered the United States “the last best hope of earth.”

Today our allies can no longer trust the United States to support them, since President Trump has shown that it will not. It is a sad commentary on how our reputation as a nation has been destroyed by our dictatorial president.

Karen Coffey

Westwood

More of same from this administration

It’s amazing that so many on the right are surprised by Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of Syria and calling it erratic behavior. It is a continuation of the foreign policy that his administration has practiced all along: Stab America’s allies in the back, and do everything you can to help murderous dictators.

John Raymond

Melrose