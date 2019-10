I read Murray Whyte’s column after returning from the “Ancient Nubia Now” show at the Museum of Fine Arts (“Wrongs and rites,” Sunday Arts, Oct. 13). I found the museum’s apology simple, clear, and heartfelt. I found the exhibit thought-provoking, beautiful, and joyful. The spokespeople on video are inspiring.

I am an older, longtime MFA member. If this is the new MFA, I am all in.