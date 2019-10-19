I feel sorry for Renée Graham (“Ellen DeGeneres is killing us with her kindness,” Ideas, Oct. 13). It seems she is unable to appreciate a small, sincere effort to close the divisions that are beginning to handicap our society.

None of the challenges we face can be overcome easily or from the top down. Whether it’s world peace, poverty, climate, homophobia, or discrimination, changes must start from the bottom up. We need to infuse the coming generations with a feeling of hope that things can change, and challenge them to take an active part in that change, rather than accept the constant finger-pointing. Recalling the negatives in our past keeps us from getting beyond hatred.