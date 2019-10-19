Re “Back to the battleground: They helped Trump win Michigan, then his immigration crackdown split their community” (Page A1, Oct. 13): Reading Liz Goodwin’s moving report of the Michigan Iraqi Chaldean experience with Donald Trump as president, and the quote, “Everybody thought we were safe,” forced upon me once again the timeless words of Martin Niemoller (“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out. . . . ”).

Those communities, regardless of money, religion, skin color, national origin, or sexual preference, who feel safe in the arms of a totalitarian tyrant who attacks the “other” would do well to commit the painful confession of Niemoller’s poem to memory.