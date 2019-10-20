Bernie Sanders’ version of socialism is a form of taxation that will decrease the obscene level of income inequality in our own country, giving every citizen a chance to live a life not defined by poverty or living on the edge of poverty.

The Oct. 15 article on socialism and Florida may be confusing for a lot of people ( “Trump finds a path to Fla. Latinos,” Page A1). Who are the antisocialists? President Trump is one, as are thousands of Cubans and Venezuelans who have left their countries and settled in Florida. What do they have in common? They had no interest in sharing their wealth with the poor people in their home countries.

How many millions of dollars does a person need? How many houses, expensive cars, vacations, yachts? I am not worried that the rich will languish from deprivation, but I do feel pain for those who must work more than one job to support themselves and their families, living with food insecurity and anxiety at opening mail that brings bills it will be difficult to pay.

Our antisocialist policy against Cuba and Venezuela — which uses sanctions to make life as difficult as possible for the poor, to encourage them to break with a system that was designed to benefit them — is shameful.

There is a reason for poverty: Some people are greedy and take more than their share. If the United States is such a great country, we should be on the side of the poor.

Jacqueline Cleary

Westmoreland, N.H.