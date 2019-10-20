Before the Democrats travel too far down the socialist path, they should recognize that a majority of the electorate are centrists.

The three greatest Democratic presidents of modern history — John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama — were centrists. JFK was famously pro-business. Clinton was too, and reduced deficits more than any president since the Great Depression. Under Obama, spending increased, on average, by only 3 percent per year, the least of any president since Eisenhower.

Perhaps the most radical Democrat in the modern era was George McGovern, who lost the 1972 election by 520 electoral votes to 17. His platform included a 37 percent cut in defense spending over three years and a “demogrant” program that would give $1,000 to every citizen in America. Sound familiar?