Re “First OK’d in ’06, South Station tower advances” (Page A1, Oct. 17): The article states that construction of a skyscraper over South Station wouldn’t interrupt commuter rail or Amtrak service. It’s also “one of several huge office towers that would . . . add vast amounts of space to the city’s office market.” Although the project supposedly won’t disrupt rail service, how will Boston manage even more commuters coming into the city? Once again, additional high-rises are being built with no thought to the commuter and traffic issues involved — or to the housing crunch, in which only the wealthy can afford to live in the city.

We need a strategic plan to address these issues — and a moratorium on building more high-rises until there is a plan.

June Cassidy

Westwood

A terrifying tower

Regarding the artist’s rendering in Thursday’s Globe: The proposed South Station tower looks like either a gynecologist’s speculum pointed at the sky or a raised middle finger high over the city of Boston. Are we trying to terrify women or highlight having the worst traffic congestion in the country? The design says both to me.

Donna Sullivan

Brookfield